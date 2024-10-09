DT Campus: Digital course 'LEAD' launched for law students in TN

CHENNAI: The Digital Certification Course titled ‘LEAD’ (Legal Excellence & Advocacy Development) was conceptualised by Surana & Surana International Attorneys (SSIA) and jointly administered by SSIA and School of Excellence in Law, (SOEL), Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) was launched on Tuesday by former Supreme Court Justice V Ramasubramanian, the chief guest.

This is undertaken by Surana & Surana International Attorneys as a part of their academic initiatives aimed at sharing practical experience with law students, thus complementing the academic syllabus at Law Schools.

This course series will feature different modules with 10 videos each. Each video will be a 45-minute lecture, with real-life situations followed by a lecture on legal aspects pertaining to the same.

The first topic in the course is cyber law and data protection which includes topics like navigating the legal terrain of digital threats, privacy in the digital era and managing the complex landscape and delving into the intersectionality of cybersecurity, data privacy, intellectual property and AI.

Next, in the pipeline are topics such as corporate law and governance, real estate and property law, international law and legal writing and drafting.

Vinod Surana, managing partner of Surana & Surana International Associates, said, “We have been consistently undertaking academic initiatives to improve oral and written advocacy skills among law students and to impart the latest in law. The world’s largest Moot Court is one such initiative.”