DT Campus: Applications open for Bharti Airtel; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel Scholarship 2026-27 an initiative by the Bharti Airtel Foundation aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with a focus on girl students, to become future technology leaders.
Eligibility: Must be a citizen and resident of India. Both parents’/guardian’s annual income from all sources must not exceed Rs 8 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards: 100% annual course fee coverage for the entire course duration, as per the institute/university fee structure
Last Date to Apply: July 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BHRSP3