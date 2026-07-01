Tamil Nadu

DT Campus: Applications open for Bharti Airtel; here is how you can apply

Must be a citizen and resident of India. Both parents’/guardian’s annual income from all sources must not exceed Rs 8 lakh.
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CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel Scholarship 2026-27 an initiative by the Bharti Airtel Foundation aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with a focus on girl students, to become future technology leaders.

Eligibility: Must be a citizen and resident of India. Both parents’/guardian’s annual income from all sources must not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: 100% annual course fee coverage for the entire course duration, as per the institute/university fee structure

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BHRSP3

Scholarship Programme
Bharti Airtel
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