DT Campus: AM Jain aids 40 Annaikum Karangal kids

CHENNAI: AM Jain College has announced the celebration of the ‘Joy of Giving’ at the college premises in dedication to the loving memory of the college’s former Secretary, M Sardarmal Chordia.

As part of this effort, 40 children from Annaikum Karangal, a child care home in Puzhudhivakkam, participated in the event. To make the celebration even more meaningful, stationery kits, school bags, lunch Bags, water bottles and tiffin boxes were distributed as gifts to each child on behalf of the college. Additionally, the college’s staff and students generously contributed provisions and essential supplies for Annaikum Karangal.

Udhan Kumar Chordia, secretary of AM Jain College, said, " This initiative exemplifies our college's commitment to fostering values of kindness and community service among our students, The Joy of Giving is not just about providing material support but about teaching our students the importance of compassion and shared humanity.”