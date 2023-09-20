DT Campus: 1st year UG, PG courses at Easwari College inaugurated

CHENNAI: The inaugural function of first year UG and PG programmes (2023-2024) of Easwari Engineering College, Chennai was held at TRP Auditorium, in Easwari Engineering College, Ramapuram, here.

R Senthil Kumar, Dy Director, MSA and Scientist, SDSC SHAR, ISRO was the chief guest and other noted presence included S Balasubramaniyan, Associate Vice President, Cognizant and S. Niranjan, Co-Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions Chennai Ramapuram and Tiruchy presided over the ceremony.

On the occasion, Senthil Kumar motivated and welcomed the first year engineering students and shared his experiences as an engineering student and his days as a young scientist in the ISRO. He emphasised that students should develop original thinking in spite of getting various inputs from their peers, parents and teachers.

Balasubramaniyan, in his special address, urged the students to keep up with the changing trends in engineering and take their studies into utmost importance. Inspired the students with real life examples and motivated them to develop their communication skills and maintain discipline throughout their life.