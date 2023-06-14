DSP jumps out of vehicle, nabs youth on stolen AP police jeep

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In cinematic style, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Vandavasi, Karthick, during an operation in the town jumped out of his official vehicle, chased and caught a theft accused, who was on wanted list of Andhra Pradesh police.

The spine-chilling incident triggered panic and anxiety among residents of Vandavasi, which is usually described as a backwoods town far from such actions. Locals, who saw the whole adventure by the police officer, could not initially understand what was happening in the busy bazaar area of their town.

Sources said, Surya (24) of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh (AP) had fled from that town in a stolen police jeep. Though the AP police chased him, they could not go beyond a point as the vehicle crossed into Tamil Nadu and proceeded towards Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district via Vellore district.

The AP police alerted their counterparts in Tamil Nadu especially Tiruvannamalai SP, who in turn alerted all stations in the district. Vandavasi police, who kept a watch, spotted the AP police jeep negotiating the crowd in the busy bazaar area.

Immediately, Vandavasi DSP Karthick got into his vehicle and followed the stolen jeep which could not travel fast due to the crowd in the market.

When Surya saw a Tamil Nadu police jeep following him, he instantly jumped out of the vehicle and tried to escape from the spot.

Wasting no time, the DSP also jumped out of his vehicle, ran after the accused for some distance and caught him.

Inquiries revealed that Surya belonged to the bus stand area in Chittoor. As his replies were contradictory, Vandavasi police alerted their AP counterparts, who reached the town and took away Surya. The vehicle was also handed over to the AP police the same evening.