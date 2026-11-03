DSP denies torture at Theni prison; reports point to potential en masse jailbreak

The clarification came after one of the escaped inmates made such allegations amid reported confessions from the remaining 75 inmates in the block that they had the chance to escape from the jail housing 334, but shied away fearing repercussions.

Vishupriya, part of the police team that visited the facility, said the then DGP interacted with the inmates. She also said the then Prisons DGP, Sandeep Rai Rathore, inspected the prison on October 27 and spoke with the inmates. According to her, only 17 of the 92 inmates lodged in Block 3 had escaped.

However, sources said a police team found the prison's main gate wide open much later after the jailbreak. The inmates reportedly told the team that they had not attempted to escape as they knew they would eventually be caught.

The fact that the remaining 75 inmates of block 3 had the chance to escape raises serious questions about security arrangements at the prison. If the remaining inmates also had fled, a larger-scale escape could have embarrassed the State government even more.