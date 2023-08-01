Dry weather to prevail over coastal districts of TN for four days

CHENNAI: Most parts of the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to witness soaring temperature as wind flow pattern diverted due to a system formation over the northeast Bay of Bengal. The mercury level is expected to increase by two to four degree Celsius for the next four days.

However, the deep depression might bring moderate showers to Western Ghats districts for a couple of days.

“The low-pressure area formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into deep depression that has changed the wind flow pattern and weakened the wind in the lower peninsular. It has led to a decrease in moisture level, and no cloud formation, so the maximum level is likely to elevate than normal, especially over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram for the next four to five days,” P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone center, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

In addition, a few areas in the interior districts such as Madurai, Karur, Salem, and Vellore might witness an increase in the maximum temperature. It is likely to record around 38 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, the Western Ghats districts are expected to receive moderate rain under the influence of the system formed over the sea. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. “From next week, the rainfall activity might begin for the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu if the wind flow pattern changes, and will result in a decrease in the mercury level,” said Senthamarai.

The weather department has warned Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea till August 4. Due to strong wind is likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin area at a speed of 45 kmph to 55 kmph.