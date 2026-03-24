Dry weather to prevail in Tamil Nadu till March 26; light rain likely in 2 districts on March 27

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast dry weather across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till March 26, with light rain expected in isolated areas thereafter, said a report by Daily Thanthi.
According to the weather bulletin, an atmospheric low-level circulation is prevailing from the Gulf of Mannar to north interior Karnataka.
From March 24 to 26, dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
According to the weather bulletin, an atmospheric low-level circulation is prevailing from the Gulf of Mannar to north interior Karnataka.
From March 24 to 26, dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
There is no significant change in maximum temperatures likely on March 24 and 25.
However, from March 26 to 28, maximum temperatures may gradually increase by 2–3°C at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Temperatures are expected to remain near normal on March 24 and 25, and rise to 2–3°C above normal at a few places from March 26 to 28.
The city is expected to experience partly cloudy skies over the next two days.
Maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33–34°C today and 34–35°C on Wednesday, while minimum temperature is expected to be around 25°C.