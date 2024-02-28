Dry weather likely to prevail in TN till March 5 : RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted dry weather conditions in Tamil Nadu till March 5.

According to a statement issued, dry weather may prevail over Tamil Nadu, Pudhucherry and Karaikal from Feb 28 to March 5.

The maximum temperature may be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal at a couple of places in Tamil Nadu on Feb 28 and 29.

In Chennai and Suburbs, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 32–33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24–25 degrees Celsius.

Also, fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea on Feb 28 and Feb 29 due to Southeast Cyclonic winds, likely to blow at a speed of 45 to 55 km/h with occasional gusts of 65 km/h over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining areas of the Kumari Sea.