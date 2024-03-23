Dry weather likely to prevail in TN till March 29, says RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted dry weather conditions in Tamil Nadu till March 29.

According to the RMC report, the maximum temperature may gradually increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at a couple of places in Tamil Nadu from March 23 upto 27.

Also, high temperatures and high humidity may cause discomfort in a couple of places on March 23, 24.

Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature can be expected to be around 33–34 degrees celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 25–26 degrees celsius.