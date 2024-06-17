Drunken man arrested for making hoax bomb threat to Tirunelveli railway station

MADURAI: Tirunelveli railway junction received an anonymous bomb threat on Sunday evening prompting security forces to launch a thorough search operation. Teams comprising ten personnel from the Ground Railway Police and seven personnel from the Railway Protection Force, conducted anti-sabotage checks.

The teams also checked the baggage of rail passengers and railway parcels. Moreover, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the RPF dog squad were also involved in the search operation finally found to be a hoax call.

Investigations revealed that Chennai headquarters received a phone call at around 3.15 pm, and subsequently, the railway authorities in Tirunelveli were alerted. The police arrested Sivaperumal (42) of Vannarpettai, Tirunelveli, who is said to have made such a threat call under the influence of alcohol.