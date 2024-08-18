Drunken father beats two-month-old boy to death in Tiruppur

CHENNAI: A two-month-old child died after being assaulted by his drunken father near Palladam Post Office street in Tiruppur district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the accused, identified as Manikandan, works as a security guard for a private company. He and his wife Sarojini were parents to a two-month-old male child, Suryadas.

A couple of days back, Manikandan in an inebriated state assaulted his baby son and grievously injured him. Immediately, the child was rushed to the Palladam Government Hospital.

After receiving first aid, he was shifted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Sarojini filed a complaint at the Palladam police station, following which Manikandan was arrested and imprisoned.

However, despite treatment, the baby boy succumbed to the injuries.

Following the death, the police have reclassified the case against Manikandan from assault to murder.