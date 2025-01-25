Drunk youth climbs transformer; suffers burns in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A youth suffered minor burns after he climbed a transformer allegedly in an inebriated state on Thursday night.

Police said Krishna Kumar (21), a native of Kallakurichi and studying final year in a private college in Tiruchengode in Namakkal had climbed up the transformer in Rasipuram at night.

“As he climbed up, he suffered a shock, and his shirt was lit up in fire. Acting swiftly, the boy jumped off and undressed himself. He was drunk when the incident happened,” police said.

Police said Krishna Kumar was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Hospital in Salem for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered only simple burns and will recover in a few days. Police are yet to register a case and further inquiries are under way.