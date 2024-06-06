Drunk man beats wife to death after quarrel in Villupuram, arrested

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man murdered his wife after a quarrel at their residence in Viranamur, Villupuram on Tuesday.

The deceased woman was identified as Divya (20). She lived with her husband, Sugumar, in Viranamur, Villupuram district police said.

Investigations revealed that the couple met on Facebook before one year, after they fell in love with each other and got married in April 2024.

It seems that Sugumar was addicted to alcohol, and Divya was upset about this and used to fight often.

On Tuesday, Sugumar came home drunk and the couple began to quarrel.

Reports stated that, Sukumar allegedly hit Divya on the head with an iron rod that was lying nearby.

Divya collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot and Sukumar fled from the scene.

Police rushed to the spot, took over Divya's body, and sent it to government hospital.

Police had registered and case and arrested Sukumar, added the report from Daily Thanthi.