Drunk biker fatally knocks down woman constable in Peravurani

TIRUCHY: A woman police constable was killed after a speeding bike hit her at Peravurani in Thanjavur on Thursday.

It is said, S Subapriya (23), a resident of Andimadam in Ariyalur, working as a constable at Thanjavur Armed Reserve police was returning to the hall at Sethubavachatram by foot after security duty during the Rettavayal temple festival.

Suddenly, a motorcycle that was following her hit her from behind. She fell down and sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

However, Subapriya succumbed to her injuries despite treatment.

Peravurani police registered a case and arrested Dhandayuthapani (42), who was riding the bike.

The initial investigation found that Dhandayuthapani was under the influence of alcohol and was riding the bike at a high speed. Further investigations are on.