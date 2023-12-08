Begin typing your search...

Drug movement rampant under DMK, charges EPS

Addressing a gathering in Erode, Palaniswami said the law and order situation remained good during the AIADMK government

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Dec 2023 10:48 PM GMT
Drug movement rampant under DMK, charges EPS
COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said movement of illegal drugs has been rampant in Tamil Nadu under DMK rule. Addressing a gathering in Erode, Palaniswami said the law and order situation remained good during the AIADMK government.

“Today, use of drugs has become rampant among students and youth. There is a free run of drugs in Tamil Nadu. Students should stay cautious and concentrate only on studies with an aim to fulfill the dreams of parents,” he said.

DTNEXT Bureau

