Drug movement rampant under DMK, charges EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said movement of illegal drugs has been rampant in Tamil Nadu under DMK rule. Addressing a gathering in Erode, Palaniswami said the law and order situation remained good during the AIADMK government.

“Today, use of drugs has become rampant among students and youth. There is a free run of drugs in Tamil Nadu. Students should stay cautious and concentrate only on studies with an aim to fulfill the dreams of parents,” he said.