Drug money being laundered through gold loans, shrimp farms, suspects ED; raids 30 locations in Tamil Nadu, south states

The searches were conducted under the Drug-Free India drive to trace the proceeds of drug trafficking and identify assets allegedly acquired and funds layered using the illicit proceeds, ED sources said.

In Tamil Nadu, searches were conducted at 16 locations in Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, and Velankanni in connection with four cases involving methamphetamine seizures ranging from 950 grams to 54.6 kg.