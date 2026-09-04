Drug money being laundered through gold loans, shrimp farms, suspects ED; raids 30 locations in Tamil Nadu, south states

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (September 3) carried out simultaneous searches at 30 locations across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana as part of its probe into eight drug-trafficking cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The searches were conducted under the Drug-Free India drive to trace the proceeds of drug trafficking and identify assets allegedly acquired and funds layered using the illicit proceeds, ED sources said.
In Tamil Nadu, searches were conducted at 16 locations in Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, and Velankanni in connection with four cases involving methamphetamine seizures ranging from 950 grams to 54.6 kg.
In one case, 1.47 kg of methamphetamine was seized from two Sri Lankan nationals. Subsequent searches at a premises in Mannady, allegedly linked to a Dubai-based hawala network, resulted in the seizure of Rs 1.29 crore, $30,000, and Sri Lankan currency.
Another case involved the seizure of 5.97 kg of methamphetamine near Kilambakkam, along with cash, gold and silver.
In a third case, 2 kg of methamphetamine was seized from a Sri Lankan national in Mannady, while 54.6 kg was later recovered from an alleged supplier in Ambattur.
The fourth case relates to the seizure of 950 grams from a man. The ED is investigating the alleged layering of drug proceeds through bank accounts, gold loans, properties, shrimp farms, and vehicles.
Further investigation is in progress, said officials.