Drug menace: Madras HC asks govt to devise action plan, set up rehab centres

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the State to devise an action plan to mitigate the prevalence of drugs across the State to save the future of children and younger generations.

The first bench comprising acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji questioned the State on how it would curb the drug menace prevalent across Tamil Nadu. Observing that the drugs, especially ganja, are now excessively available in several parts of the State, the bench said there will be no solution for this problem unless the government considers this issue seriously.

The State submitted that it will file a status report regarding the actions taken to curb the drug menace. However, the bench asked the State to develop a clear picture to control drug sales across the entire State rather than focusing only on a specified area adding that it will not be the permanent solution to get rid of the menace. It also directed the State to establish the de-addiction centres and posted the matter to September 19 for further submission. The issue came to the discussion when the bench heard the petitioner, Pennurimai Iyakkam, a women’s rights organisation’s plea seeking to direct the State to rehabilitate the slum dwellers who were removed and not resettled proximal to their sources of livelihood by redistribution or surge in a land acquisition under the Tamil Nadu Urban Land Ceiling Act 1961.

The advocate commissioner K Elango, who was appointed by the Court to inspect the places where the slum dwellers relocated, submitted his report stating that the rehabilitated place has now become a hotspot of drug sales. While perusing this report, the bench expressed dissatisfaction over the inaction of the State in controlling drug sales.