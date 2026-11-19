In a statement, Palaniswami pointed out that the seizure came within 24 hours of the Director General of Police holding a press conference and claiming that the government was serious about eradicating drug trafficking.

He said the government could have been appreciated if the State police or the Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit had made the seizure, as it would have demonstrated action on the government's assurance. However, it was a Central agency that detected the drug consignment, he said.

Alleging that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was unaware of developments in the State he governed, Palaniswami questioned what had happened to the Rs 264 crore allocated in the Budget for the Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit.