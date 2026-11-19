CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday criticised the TVK government over the seizure of 70 kg of heroin by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Madhavaram, Chennai, questioning the functioning of the State's Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit.
In a statement, Palaniswami pointed out that the seizure came within 24 hours of the Director General of Police holding a press conference and claiming that the government was serious about eradicating drug trafficking.
He said the government could have been appreciated if the State police or the Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit had made the seizure, as it would have demonstrated action on the government's assurance. However, it was a Central agency that detected the drug consignment, he said.
Alleging that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was unaware of developments in the State he governed, Palaniswami questioned what had happened to the Rs 264 crore allocated in the Budget for the Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit.
Describing the seizure of such a large quantity of heroin in Tamil Nadu as shameful, he said drug trafficking could not be eradicated by wearing a T-shirt and going jogging along Kamarajar Salai. He urged the Chief Minister to stop viewing governance from a cinematic perspective and take firm action against drug trafficking.
Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also questioned the functioning of the State's anti-drug wing following the DRI seizure in Madhavaram and the arrest of two persons.
In his statement, Dhinakaran said that while Central agencies were seizing narcotics in successive operations, the State's Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit remained a mute spectator. He urged the TVK government to stop making empty promises and take effective measures to prevent drug trafficking.
He also recalled the DRI's seizure of methamphetamine worth Rs 100 crore from the house of a TVK functionary in Nagapattinam in October, and said the latest seizure exposed the extent to which drug trafficking had taken root in Tamil Nadu.
Questioning the Rs 264 crore allocation for the anti-drug unit, Dhinakaran urged Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to take stringent action against drug trafficking networks.