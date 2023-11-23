Drug free TN: 248 arrested and 783 Kg ganja seized in two weeks

CHENNAI: As part of the efforts to achieve the goal of Drug free Tamil Nadu, the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID and Prohibition Enforcement units and the Tamil Nadu Police had during the last two weeks from November 6 to November 20, arrested a total of 248 accused including 6 female and one Nigerian National Marcel Kuyo, who smuggled the drug from Bangaluru.

In this connection, a total of 783 kg of Ganja, 10 gm of Cocaine, 85 MDMA Ecstasy pill and Tapentadol Hydrochloride tablets all worth Rs. 80 Lakh were seized, said a press release from the department.

It is pertinent to state that a bulk of 300 Kgs of Ganja worth Rs. 30 lakh was seized in a single case on November 8 at Keelavur P.S. Limit, Nagapattinam along with 2 cars and 3 motor cycles and arrested 8 accused based in Nagapattinam and Theni districts. Based on the input given by the Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai, NIB CID, Vellore had seized 100 Kg ganja along with a lorry used for smuggle the contraband from Andhra Pradesh, all worth Rs.17 Lakh at Vellore and arrested two accused Sadasivam, 32, of Erode and Pandeswaran, 26 from Trichy.

Apart from the above, 11 accused concerned in NDPS cases have been convicted and 2 accused belongs to Madurai City and Usilampatti were detained under Goondas Act. Seven bank accounts pertaining to accused concerned in NDPS Act cases were frozen.

Apart from law enforcement, 114 awareness Programmes were conducted in schools and colleges all over the State for creating awareness against drug abuse among students.

Public are requested to share information with regard to illegal sale and trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances through tollfree help line No. 10581 and can message in WhatsApp No. 9498410581 or through email ID: spnibcid@gmail.com, the press release added.