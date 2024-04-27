Ruling party officials' meddling in drugs trade is bane of TN, says TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: TTV Dhinakaran, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) chief and National Democratic Alliance candidate in Theni, released a statement on Saturday.

"During a vehicle check conducted near Sivagiri in Tenkasi district, it has been reported that Bose, the husband of DMK's Tenkasi district panchayat leader, has been arrested and imprisoned for smuggling 440 kg of Gutka from foreign countries," read the statement.

"During the last EPS regime, the then leader of the opposition MK Stalin, who took the Gutka issue to the Legislative Assembly and blamed it on the increase in the movement of Gutka, It is unknown if the current Chief Minister has taken any steps to stop or eradicate the smuggling and sale of drugs, including gutka," it further stated.

"Starting with the seizure of drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore, the DMK has been involved in the smuggling of drugs, including cannabis, which is frequently seized in Tamil Nadu? doubt has arisen among the public."

"Therefore, I urge the Tamil Nadu government to take the required actions to establish a drug-free Tamil Nadu by putting a firm hold on anyone caught smuggling or selling drugs, especially gutka, in order to protect the state's young people who are addicted to drugs and risk losing their future," the statement concluded.