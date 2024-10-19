Drug eradication should be a joint effort by all states, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that eradication of drugs is not a one-man show and requires a unified effort.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Southern States Police Coordination Conference that was held in Guindy on Saturday, he said that Southern States are working together in various issues like law and order, security, water management rtc.

He pointed out that the main goal was to tackle issues like drugs, banned tobacco products, cyber crime and interstate crime.

Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu has made a lot of progress in dealing with such crimes and that police are taking strict measures to stop the sale and distribution of ganja in the state, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

"Not only are those who sell ganja jailed, their assets are also confiscated. Eradication of drugs is a joint effort from all states," he said.

Top police officials from southern states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andaman participated in the conference aimed at integrated efforts at tackling interstate issues.