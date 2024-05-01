Drug bust: Court allows ED to quiz Jaffer Sadiq, others in Tihar in drug-related case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz former DMK member Jaffer Sadiq and four others in Tihar central jail in connection with a drug-related money laundering case.

Special Judge Sudhir Kumar Sirohi allowed the ED to question Sadiq, Mukesh P U, Mujeepur Rahaman R, Ashok Kumar and S G Sadanandan (Sathanantham) from May 8 to 10.

The judge also allowed the ED officials to carry their laptops, printer and other required items to the jail for recording the statements of the five accused persons.

The judge passed the order on an application filed by ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, who also told the court that the accused were required to be confronted in relation to the recovery of 50 kg of pseudoephedrine.

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Sadiq, who was earlier arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking case.