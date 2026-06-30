Drug addict found dead in public toilet

It is said that Rajamanickam (22), a resident of Kalmanthai near Gandhi Market in Tiruchy, was said to be missing from his house recently. The members of his family searched for him but in vain.

Against such a backdrop, the public noticed that Rajamanickam was lying dead in a public toilet in the locality. On information, the Gandhi Market police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the GH.