Drug addict found dead in public toilet

TIRUCHY: A 22-year-old habitual drug addict who went missing a couple of days back was found dead in a public toilet in Tiruchy on Tuesday.
It is said that Rajamanickam (22), a resident of Kalmanthai near Gandhi Market in Tiruchy, was said to be missing from his house recently. The members of his family searched for him but in vain.
Against such a backdrop, the public noticed that Rajamanickam was lying dead in a public toilet in the locality. On information, the Gandhi Market police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the GH.
The police also registered a case and commenced an investigation, in which the police found that Rajamanickam died of an overdose of drugs. The police also recovered a couple of syringes and drugs from his pockets. Further investigations are on.