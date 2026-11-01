Drop TNPSC age relief decision, Anna University ex-VC appeals to CM Vijay

Citing the growing need for technical expertise in areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital governance, he said recruiting candidates at higher ages could reduce their productive years of service, particularly in demanding executive positions such as Deputy Collector and Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Pointing to intense competition for government jobs, he said 4,89,885 candidates were admitted for the recent Group II and Group IIA examinations against just 846 vacancies. He stressed the need to safeguard the employment prospects of younger graduates.

Instead of a uniform age-relaxation policy, Balagurusamy suggested setting separate eligibility criteria for different post categories.