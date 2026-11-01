Drop TNPSC age relief decision, Anna University ex-VC appeals to CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E Balagurusamy has urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to reconsider the State government's decision to grant a five-year age relaxation for aspirants of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) recruitment, arguing that the move could affect employment opportunities for younger aspirants and the long-term efficiency of the administration.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, Balagurusamy said the relaxation, intended to benefit candidates appearing for Group I, II, III and IV examinations and other government recruitment processes, could have unintended consequences.
Urging the Chief Minister to restore the earlier age eligibility rules, he said any relaxation should be restricted to candidates genuinely affected by recruitment delays.
Citing the growing need for technical expertise in areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital governance, he said recruiting candidates at higher ages could reduce their productive years of service, particularly in demanding executive positions such as Deputy Collector and Deputy Superintendent of Police.
Pointing to intense competition for government jobs, he said 4,89,885 candidates were admitted for the recent Group II and Group IIA examinations against just 846 vacancies. He stressed the need to safeguard the employment prospects of younger graduates.
Instead of a uniform age-relaxation policy, Balagurusamy suggested setting separate eligibility criteria for different post categories.
He also called for a transparent annual recruitment calendar, timely vacancy notifications, and completion of selection processes within stipulated timelines to prevent recruitment delays.
He emphasised that government recruitment should prioritise merit, administrative efficiency, and the State's long-term interests.