Drop Rasipuram new bus stand project, Anbumani urges TN government

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that Rasipuram municipality passed a resolution to shift the bus stand to increase the value of land owned by a private realtor.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the resolution has been passed to construct the new bus stand 8.5km away from the town.

"In July, a resolution for a new bus stand was passed. Three days later, a public meeting was conducted without inviting political parties. During the meeting, MP Rajeshkumar expressed that someone should provide land as a gift for the bus stand, " he recalled.

He added that even before the meeting, a realtor handed over 7.03 acres of land as a gift to the municipality.

The realtor is developing a 140-acre layout project near 7.03-acre land.

"Rasipuram depends upon Attur, Tiruchengode and Belukurichi for its economical activities. But the proposed bus stand is on the other side of the town. The new bus stand, if constructed, will affect economic activities of Rasipuram as activities will move to other towns including Salem, " he warned.

Alleging that the bus stand is being proposed to increase the value of real estate, Anbumani pointed out that several organizations have conducted protests.

"The government should drop the project and investigate corruption behind the proposal," he demanded.