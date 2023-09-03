Drop plans to open new sand quarries: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Warning the State government of a huge protest, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to drop the decision to open ten new sand quarries in the Kollidam River.

In a statement, Anbumani said that there are 25 sand quarries, including 11 in Kollidam River, that are functional in the State.

"It is shocking that the government has decided to open another 10 quarries. If new quarries opened, 20 quarries will function in Kollidam. Until a few years ago, 48 quarries were functioning in the state. After PMK's political and legal battle, the quarries were closed. But, 25 quarries were opened again in May," he said.

He added that the Water Resources Department (WRD) has reasoned that the state requires sand for its construction industry.

"Sand mining has been banned in Kerala and Karnataka. Construction works are continuing in those states. Moreover, there are several alternatives to river sand. The government can manufacture artificial sand. Opening sand quarries amounts to an attack on nature," he said.

Saying that climate change has become a threat and Karnataka refusing to share Cauvery water, he urged the government to store water by constructing check dams.

"The government should drop the decision to open quarries. If not, PMK will conduct a huge protest to save soil and people," he warned.