Drop plan to shift Gandhi Market: Traders

TIRUCHY: Gandhi Market vendors welfare association urged the state government to drop the decision to shift the market to the upcoming wholesale market at Panjapur.
If not done, vendors warned of protests and also to campaign against the TVK in the Tiruchy East bypoll.
The general body meeting of the vendors welfare association was held in Tiruchy, chaired by the president MK Kamalakannan, in which the members raised the issue against the shifting of Gandhi Market from the existing spot.
The members expressed that the Gandhi Market is located in the heart of Tiruchy City, and thousands depend on the market for their livelihood.
Apart from wholesale merchants, several hundred platform vendors and retail vegetable vendors are also involved for their daily earnings.
They pointed out that the previous DMK government faced a setback when it attempted to shift the Gandhi market to the new location at Panjapur. They also said that the Tiruchy East segment is where Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was elected and later resigned.
They cautioned the Chief Minister that the Gandhi Market, which is located in the Tiruchy East segment, would face a severe setback in the upcoming bypoll if the government plans for the shifting of the market.
Subsequently, they passed a resolution against the shifting of the market and insisted that the state government drop the plan for the new location at Panjapur. They also resolved to stage a series of protests and even campaign against the ruling TVK in Tiruchy East.