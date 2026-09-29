Drop plan to shift Gandhi Market: Traders

If not done, vendors warned of protests and also to campaign against the TVK in the Tiruchy East bypoll.

The general body meeting of the vendors welfare association was held in Tiruchy, chaired by the president MK Kamalakannan, in which the members raised the issue against the shifting of Gandhi Market from the existing spot.

The members expressed that the Gandhi Market is located in the heart of Tiruchy City, and thousands depend on the market for their livelihood.