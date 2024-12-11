Drop Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Urging the Chief Minister to immediately drop the Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam and implement the PM Vishwakarma scheme in a full-fledged manner, Annamalai said that about 8.5 lakh persons in Tamil Nadu have registered for the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

Drawing a parallel between the Vishwakarma and Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam, he said that the applications are approved by local body representatives elected by the people under the central scheme, while it is done by VAOs in the State scheme. The DMK regime has designed the state scheme to provide money to its party workers, Annamalai alleged.