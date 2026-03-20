Drop in cut-off marks for TNEA admissions likely

He explained that 50 per cent of the mathematics marks and 25 per cent each from Physics and Chemistry will be considered for the merit list, with the maximum marks for the merit list fixed at 200.

"Last academic year, a total of 144 students achieved a perfect 200 out of 200 centum cut-off in TNEA 2025, which is more than double the 65 students who achieved this feat in 2024," he noted. However, the academicians opined that the Mathematics and Physics exams this year were a bit tough.