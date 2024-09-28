Drop atomic minerals mining in Kanniyakumari, Anbumani Ramadoss urges central govt

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the central government to drop the project to mine atomic minerals in Kanniyakumari and requested the state government to cancel the permission already given to the project.

In a statement, Anbumani said that Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) has proposed to mine atomic minerals on 1,144 acres in Killuyur in Kanniyakumari district.

"The Ministry of Mines and the state government approved the project. Meanwhile, an application has been submitted for CRZ clearance. If the approval is given, mining will start. TNPCB has scheduled a public hearing meeting on October 1. But the meeting has been postponed," he said.

Saying that the meeting will be conducted at any time, Anbumani warned that the people of Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi will suffer if mining commenced.

"Already, nuclear plants are operational in Kudankulam. On the other side, more than 50 villages have been affected due to mineral sand mining, " he said.

He added that atomic mining will cause cancer and other diseases.

"The state government, which usually refuses permissions to central government projects, has government permission to mine. The state government should not permit projects that will affect Tamil Nadu and Tamil people. Apart from cancelling already given permission, the state government should cancel the public hearing meeting," he urged.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss expressed shock over suicide of a farmer in Tahsildar office of Melmalaiyanur.

"PMK cadre Mohanraj was farming in a land belonging to his brother Selvam. Devaraj, a nearby land owner, had tried to encroach the land with the support of CPI (M). Mohanraj's family protested in front of the Tahsildar office on September 27 demanding the removal of the encroachment, " he alleged.

He added that Mohanraj submitted a complaint against 23 communist party men and immolated himself at the office premises.

"Cases should be filed against 23 persons and a relief of Rs. 25 lakh should be given to the family along with government jobs," he urged.