Drop an alphabet, add on a name to change your fate favourably

CHENNAI: Despite the chest-thumping of living in a modern era and technological advancements, it seems the people of Tamil Nadu hold on to some of their traditional beliefs. What’s more, it adds more revenue to the exchequer.

Every year, thousands of people take a lot of effort and spend money to officially change their names. Reason? Numerology. Interestingly, the figures only keep increasing.

In 2022-2023, more than 30,000 persons have changed their names and uploaded in the Tamil Nadu government gazette. Most of them altered their names according to numerological predictions. The remaining changed it due to religious conversion.

In the last couple of years, the State government has earned about Rs 2.3 crore from the name change.

As the name change will be done by the government’s Stationery and Printing Department, a senior official explained, “The fee for publishing in the government gazette in English is Rs 415, and in Tamil, is Rs 115. It’s free for transpersons. You can download the application forms from the department website.”

During the previous academic year, 25,536 persons changed their name compared to this year’s 31,823 (24.6% rise).

“In 2021-2022, the revenue earned through change of names was Rs 1.07 crore compared to this year’s Rs 1.27 crore,” added the official. “Until 2010-2011, the number of persons who changed their name was around 30,000. Young people change the spelling of their names to get lucky in matters of employment, marriage and business.”

T Shankarraman, an astrologer here, stated that the number of people who believe in numerology has increased in recent years. “Since their stars and zodiac signs cannot be changed, many people try their luck with numerology. But just changing the name will not affect a person’s horoscope,” he pointed out.

However, a city-based numerologist, K Lokeshwaran, claimed that changing a name or spelling as per numerology, can yield favourable results and even resolve issues.

M Palaniappan concurred and said: “After consulting a leading numerologist in the city, I changed my name from Palani to Palaniappan. After this, I got a good job in a logistics company. My life has totally changed for the better.”

A 24-year old woman said that she had changed her name from Sujatha to Sujitha, which worked favourably for her.

“Before changing the spelling of my name, I was involved in various small businesses, which weren’t good enough to support my family. But after I changed to Sujitha, my textile business is doing well now,” she said.