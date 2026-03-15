Drone survey reports submitted for 11 quarries in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, ground inspections to check violations

The quarries surveyed include seven located in Kallanai village in Kallikudi taluk and four in Ponnamangalam village in Thirumangalam taluk. The inspections are part of the third phase of a large-scale drone-based assessment of quarrying activities across the district.

In total, 47 out of the 58 quarries in Madurai district have been covered under the drone survey exercise so far.

Following the receipt of the aerial survey data, officials from the geology and mining department will carry out ground surveys to verify the findings. The process will involve mapping geological formations, identifying mineral deposits and comparing field observations with the drone-generated data.

After completing the verification process, the department will prepare a detailed report and submit it to the revenue department for further action. If the ground inspection confirms violations such as illegal extraction, encroachment, or exceeding permitted mining limits, the revenue department will issue notices to the quarry operators concerned.