DRM: Salem benefits from Bharat Gaurav service

COIMBATORE: The Salem division of the Southern Railways has marked an increase of 26 per cent in earnings this year.

After hoisting the national flag on the 77th Independence Day, Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Salem Division, said the division has earned Rs 395 crore till July, this year as against Rs 314 crore during the same period last year.

“By operating 12 trips of Bharat Gaurav train, revenue of Rs 4.25 crore has been generated,” he said.

Outlining various other performances of the division, the DRM said Rs 272 crore has been sanctioned for redevelopment of 15 railways stations in Salem division under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

From August 2022 to August 2023, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) prosecuted 5,317 persons under various provisions of the Railways Act and realised a penalty amount of Rs 41 lakh, arrested 70 accused persons and recovered stolen properties worth Rs 4.6 lakh.

“Also, 68 unauthorised travel agents were arrested and railway tickets worth Rs 26.51 lakh seized from them. Moreover, 22 persons were arrested for smuggling contrabands like narcotics, tobacco, unaccounted cash and valuables like gold and silver ornaments. RPF personnel also rescued 217 runaway children,” said Sinha.

The RPF commandos demonstrated breathtaking performances besides a show by the dog squad. P Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Saurav Kumar, Divisional Security Commissioner and other officials of the Salem Division participated in the celebrations.