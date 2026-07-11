Driving license test: Make ADTTs mandatory, consumer body to government

“The introduction of computerised driving test tracks has significantly enhanced transparency, objectivity and uniformity in the licensing process. The absence of similar training infrastructure in driving schools has created a serious mismatch between training and testing,” said K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of CCC, in a representation to the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Home Department.

Referring to reports that only one applicant passed the four wheeler driving test during the first month of implementation of ADTT at a Regional Transport Office (RTO) office in Thoothukudi, the consumer body claimed that the present failure rate is around 90 per cent for four-wheeler licence applicants and 30 per cent for two-wheeler applicants.