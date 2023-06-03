Driver’s timely action saves Kumari express

TIRUCHY: A major accident was averted by the timely action of a loco pilot, who stopped the train noticing a few unused tyres on the tracks in Lalgudi during the wee hours of Friday. All the passengers escaped unhurt.

Miscreants had placed some unused tyres on the track with the intention of derailing the train which was on its way from Kanniyakumari to Chennai. When the express train was nearing Puthukudi between Lalgudi and Valadi in Tiruchy around 1.05 am, loco pilot Raguram, who noticed the tyres, swiftly slammed the brakes and the train came to a halt after touching the hurdles on the track. Electric lines were damaged and power supply was disrupted for a few coaches because of the impact.

Raguram after inspecting the damage and tracks informed the railway police and other officials about the sabotage attempt. Technical staff reached the spot and rectified the electric line after which the train resumed its journey at 1.50 am.

The railway police registered separate cases and are investigating. Railway police DSP (Viruddachalam) Prabakarabn and RPF assistant commissioner Chinnadurai inspected the spot and conducted an inquiry. Tiruchy divisional railway manager (DRM) Manish Agarwal, who met the media persons over the incident, commended the loco pilot saying that his timely action averted a major tragedy.

Due to the incident, the Nellai Express and Muthu Nagar Express were delayed at Lalgudi by 34 minutes and 12 minutes respectively.

The railways is building a tunnel in the particular spot and farmers have been opposing its construction claiming that the structure would affect groundwater table. The railway police are also conducting inquiries among the farmers in the village.

