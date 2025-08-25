Driver’s negligence caused van to overturn at Puvanur crossing: SR

CHENNAI: Van capsized at level crossing at Puvanur in Cuddalore on Monday was due to the rash and negligent driving of a private van driver, said Southern Railway in a press note.

The van, while crossing the level crossing gate no 163 at Puvanur (between Ulundurpet and Vriddhachalam station) on Monday morning at 07:57 am, lost control and capsized. The negligent act of driver resulted in a mishap and minor injuries were reported among the students, and they were provided immediate medical assistance. A criminal case has been registered against the driver by the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police and he is likely to be arrested.

According to the press release, the level crossing is manned, interlocked and protected with the signals. At the time of incident, the LC was opened to road traffic in accordance with the Gate working rules and train signals on both the sides were red.

The road surface between the gates is in good condition and rubberized with no undulations. The gate is provided with speed breakers on both sides with proper warning signage boards. Train services were not affected. As the LC gate

is interlocked, signals to trains can become green only after the gates are closed.

There was no damage to interlocking equipment or railway assets. Only a portion of the fencing outside the track area suffered minor damage.

Balak Ram Negi, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchchirappalli Division, along with officials, visited the site and took stock of the incident, added the release.

