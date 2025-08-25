School van overturns on railway track in Virudhachalam, six students injured

CHENNAI: A school van carrying students met with an accident on Monday morning while passing through Puvanoor village in Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the van was crossing the railway track near Puvanoor when the driver suddenly lost control, causing it to overturn on the track. Six students sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

Locals immediately rushed to the spot, lifted the van, and removed it from the track. The injured students were quickly taken to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

It is noted that no train was approaching at the time of the accident.