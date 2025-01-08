Driver flees after hitting woman with car in Thanjavur , held

TIRUCHY: A car hit a 70-year-old woman to death and fled the spot at Gandhiji Road in Thanjavur on Wednesday. Onlookers claim that several similar incidents occurred at the particular spot and appealed to police to implement stricter traffic norms.

K Kanagambal of Ganapathy Agraharam was trying to cross the Gandhiji Road to buy medicines at the Thanjavur GH. A Railady-bound car from the old bus stand hit the old woman who died on impact.

Onlookers alerted Thanjavur Town police. They retrieved her body and sent it to the GH. Based on information from the public, police secured the car's driver, Arockiya Prabhu (40), who had fled after hitting the old woman.