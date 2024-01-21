Driver dozes off, four die in accident near Pattukkottai

TIRUCHY: Four persons died on the spot and seven others, including a seven-year-old boy, are battling for life after their vehicle hit the retaining wall of the bridge after the driver dozed off while nearing Pattukkottai in Thanjavur in the wee hours of Saturday.

Maria Selvaraj (37), wife Fatima Mary (31) and son Santhosh Selvan (7) from Indira Nagar in Thoothukudi, along with their relatives Pakkiaraj (62), Shanmugathayee (53), Saraswathi (50), Ganapathi (52) Latha (40), Rani (40) and Gnanambal (60) went to Velankanni in a rented vehicle owned and driven by Chinnapandi (40) late on Friday night.

When the vehicle was nearing Manora in Pattukkottai early on Saturday morning, Chinnapandi reportedly dozed off and lost the control. The vehicle hit the retaining wall of a bridge. Police said Chinnapandi, Rani, Pakkiaraj and Gnanammal died on the spot while others sustained severe injuries.

The passersby immediately began rescue operation and also alerted the Sethubavachatram police. The injured persons were rushed to the GH from where they were referred to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital. Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to those severely injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries.