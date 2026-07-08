Driver crushed to death as speeding lorry rams omnibus near Chengalpattu

A private omnibus was heading to Chennai from Kerala with around 30 passengers on board. When the bus reached Pazhaveli near Chengalpattu, a speeding tipper lorry, in an attempt to overtake the bus, crashed into the bus and overturned on the road.

On impact, the front portion of the bus was completely damaged, and the secondary bus driver, who was seated next to the driver, was trapped in the wreckage, and he died on the spot. Around 10 passengers suffered injuries.