Drinking water project in Nellai progressing: Nehru

MADURAI: Drinking water projects to provide uninterrupted supply to people of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari are in progress, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru said on Monday.

The Minister said this in Tirunelveli after reviewing the progress in development projects in the above mentioned four districts.

Pointing out that as part of the efforts of the DMK government to augment the drinking water supply, frequent inspections were being carried out, he said, “water supply is considerably good in almost 75 per cent of areas, but there are problems of leakage in the rest of the areas because of pipes were laid 20 years ago. Officials have been instructed to set them right,” Nehru said, adding, “a team of experts will also conduct field surveys along the Western Ghats to identify new water sources.”

To cater to the basic needs of people in parts of Tirunelveli district, initial works have been taken up to implement a combined drinking water supply project at a cost of Rs 605.75 crore.

The project has been designed to benefit several households in a total of 831 rural habitations under the panchayats of Radhapuram, Vallioor, Nanguneri, Kalakad, Palayamkottai and Cheranmahadevi.

The Minister also inspected water treatment plant construction work at Singikulam in Tirunelveli district.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, D Karthikeyan, Director of Municipal Administration S Sivarasu, Managing Director of TWAD V Dakshinamoorthy, and Collectors of four southern districts were present during the review meeting.