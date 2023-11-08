DRI seize two elephant tusks from a three-member gang in Srivilliputhur

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized two elephant tusks from a three-member gang in Srivilliputhur.

Based on specific intelligence that elephant tusks are being smuggled by a gang to Chennai, the Chennai DRI sleuths who went to the spot found three men carrying a large bag with them and were walking suspiciously. Soon the officers intercepted the three of them and when they searched the bag they found it had two elephant tusks weighing about 21.63 kg. The two Elephant tusks were recovered and seized as per the newly amended Section 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Further, the seized tusks and the three persons who have committed an offence under the WPA were handed over to the Forest Department of Tamil Nadu post-seizure for further necessary action.

It may be recalled that in June the Chennai DRI seized two elephant tusks weighing 4.03 kgs and apprehended 7 members of a cartel who were handed over to the Forest Department of Tamil Nadu.