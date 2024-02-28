DRI arrests man in Kovai for jumping bail in red sandal smuggling case

COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old functionary of a fringe political outfit was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Coimbatore on Tuesday for jumping bail in a case related to smuggling of red sandalwood.

According to sources Mubarak and his five accomplices were arrested in 2019 by DRI sleuths after he was found in possession of red sandalwood in a godown in Kungumapalayam on Tirupur-Palladam Road.

A lorry, two cars and Rs 5 crore worth red sandalwood weighing around 11.46 tonnes was seized by authorities.

As the accused persons failed to honour their bail conditions, the court issued an arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, Mubarak had gone to sign in the Big Bazaar police station in connection with another case, when the DRI sleuths nabbed him.