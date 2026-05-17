Dredging underway at Kumari jetty as low sea levels disrupt boat rides to Vivekananda Rock, Valluvar Statue

According to officials, dredging work at the jetty began on May 2 and is underway. Sand deposits accumulated at the boat landing area are being removed using a heavy earthmover.

The Poompuhar Shipping Corporation operates three boats, Pothigai, Guhan and Vivekananda, to ferry tourists to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the 133-foot Thiruvalluvar statue, both located on separate rocks off the Kanniyakumari coast.