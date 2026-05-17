Dredging underway at Kumari jetty as low sea levels disrupt boat rides to Vivekananda Rock, Valluvar Statue

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Poompuhar Shipping Corporation has begun removing sand deposits from its boat jetty in Kanniyakumari after vessels operating to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue reportedly ran aground during low sea levels.
According to officials, dredging work at the jetty began on May 2 and is underway. Sand deposits accumulated at the boat landing area are being removed using a heavy earthmover.
The Poompuhar Shipping Corporation operates three boats, Pothigai, Guhan and Vivekananda, to ferry tourists to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the 133-foot Thiruvalluvar statue, both located on separate rocks off the Kanniyakumari coast.
Thousands of domestic and foreign tourists visit the two monuments by boat every day.
In addition, two modern luxury boats, Thiruvalluvar and Thamirabarani, are available for sea rides from Kanniyakumari to Vattakottai. All five boats are stationed at the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation boat jetty in Kanniyakumari.
During periods when the sea level drops and the sea recedes, the boats reportedly touch the seabed, affecting their movement. Following this, the corporation took up work to remove the sand deposits from the jetty.