Dream big, serve nation: Guv nudges students at school event

MADURAI: Governor RN Ravi appealed to students to dream big, work hard and utilise your time judiciously, while taking part in programme organised in Mary Matha CMI Public school in Theni on Thursday.

Recalling his early days, the Governor said he hailed from a rural backward village, where he completed high school after studying hard with lighting from a kerosene lamp as as the whole village had no electricity.

“I had to walk eight kilometers a day from my house to reach my school. There’s no road at that time. Many-a-day I slept on rooftop looking at stars, dreamt and studied hard,” RN Ravi said. Aspects including physical, intellectual and spiritual strength are most important in everybody’s life, Governor asserted. Being spiritual is more about showing compassion and rendering service to the public, he added.

The Governor also stressed upon the need for developing a reading habit. “In my school days, my favourite book was the Autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi titled The Story of My Experiments with Truth,” RN Ravi said. He compared the students with seeds of the banyan tree citing that they may be tiny like the seeds but a huge banyan tree is hidden.

Students should develop a positive frame of mind and make their country grow said the Governor and pointed out how India is being respected all over the world because of the contributions of young men and women.

The Governor also interacted with farmers and representatives of Mango Farmer Producer Organizations at ICAR KVK in Kamachipuram near Periyakulam, Theni district at a state level conference for ‘Farm Women, Women Entrepreneurs, Self Help Group Federation and FPOs’. He also took stock of stalls put up by the farmers and SHGs.