Dravidian parties have discreet alliance: CM Vijay

Addressing a campaign gathering in Dharapuram, Vijay said the AIADMK has become a branch of the DMK as it merely followed the DMK's toolkit and, in every respect, including in issuing similar statements.

"Both the AIADMK and DMK are just the same. There is one owner for them both (a hint at the BJP). Whatever conspiracy you may plan, God and people are with us," Vijay said.

Asserting that iconic leaders MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa had opposed the "evil force" DMK tooth and nail, he wondered if it was not an insult to such stalwarts if a "conspiracy was hatched to form a government by joining hands with the DMK."

That was the reason why an anguished Sathyabama quit her MLA post and resigned from the AIADMK and joined the TVK.

Claiming that the DMK and AIADMK colluded to topple the TVK government through shortcuts, Vijay said, “When we have people’s support, why should we have to involve ourselves in horse trading? “Like MGR and Jayalalithaa, the people have known that only Vijay is opposing the DMK with brevity,” he said.

Reiterating the TVK’s position on religion, Vijay said the party followed a secular approach and respected all faiths. “We will extend greetings for Krishna Jayanthi, Bakrid and Christmas alike without discrimination,” he said, contrasting the approach with that of the DMK.

Responding to attacks by MK Stalin and other DMK leaders, Vijay said the more they attempted to lower his dignity, the higher the people would raise him.