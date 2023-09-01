Dravidian parties dividing people, says Piyush Goyal

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the Dravidian parties are trying to divide the people of India.

Addressing reporters after unveiling the bust of RK Shanmukham Chetty, the first Finance Minister of India on the premises of Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) in Coimbatore, Goyal said some of the Dravidian parties are trying to divide people on the lines of language as against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s theme of one earth, one family and one future. “The Dravidian parties are trying to mislead young minds. But, the BJP has no doubt that people of Tamil Nadu will stand to work for development and prosperity towards making the state corruption free,” he said.

On the issues faced by the textile sector, Goyal said the world is going through challenging times. “In future, TN will be in the forefront to regain its lost glory in textile sector,” he said.