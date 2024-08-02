Dravidian-model rule aims at equal distribution: Udhayanidhi Stalin

TIRUCHY: The Dravidian Model government has been keen on providing all support to the tribal people on par with the people residing in the plains and so a slew of schemes, including free bus services to the tribal women have been introduced, said Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin here on Thursday.

The Minister, who was on a two day visit to Tiruchy, visited Pachamalai hillock and interacted with the residents and distributed several welfare assistance to as many as 1,893 beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 6.60 crore. While interacting with the residents, Udhayanidhi said, Chief Minister MK Stalin was very particular in learning the government benefits are reaching properly to all the people across the state. “Dravidian Model rule is very particular in equal distribution of government benefits. The tribal people should also enjoy the benefits being given to the people living in the plains,” he said.

Udhayanidhi promised the residents of transforming the roads into highways, establishing uzhavar santhai, self-defense training to the tribal women and extension of check post timing to 11 pm from 5 pm. He also promised to provide benefits of ‘Vaazhnthu Kaatuvom’ scheme, a new anganwadi centre at Puthur at an estimated cost of Rs 14 lakh. Road works at a cost of Rs 66 lakh, financial assistance of Rs 87,500 each to 25 shallots farmers to make ‘pattarai’ (storage facility) and drinking water and various infrastructural developments to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

The Minister also promised a cell phone tower, playground, nationalised bank and transforming the forest owned lands to the highways department, which would pave the way for developmental works.

Subsequently, he introduced ‘Pachamalai honey’ brand exclusively collected from the hillock. He also flagged off two buses from Pachamalai and declared free travel for women.