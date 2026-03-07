Dravidian model 2.0 will take all sectors to new heights, vows CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday asserted that all sectors would witness immense growth under the “Dravidian model 2.0” government if the DMK is voted back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.
In a letter to party cadre ahead of the DMK’s state conference scheduled in Tiruchy on Monday, Stalin said the city—often referred to as the “Malaikottai city” or Rockfort city—was set to witness a massive gathering of party workers.
Drawing a parallel with the saying “All roads lead to Rome,” the Chief Minister said all roads were now leading to Tiruchy, where cadres in black and red would assemble in large numbers at Siruganur to demonstrate their strength ahead of the polls.
Recalling the 2021 conference held at Siruganur before the Assembly elections, Stalin said he had then announced the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of families. The scheme is now benefiting more than 1.31 crore women across the State, he noted.
Highlighting his government's achievements, Stalin said the “Dravidian model” administration had recorded an 11.19 per cent economic growth rate in four years. He also claimed that the BJP-led Union government, despite ignoring Tamil Nadu, had itself acknowledged the State’s growth.
Meanwhile, in a separate statement marking International Women’s Day, Stalin extended greetings to women, describing them as a powerful force driving the world.