Dravidian model 2.0 will take all sectors to new heights, vows CM Stalin

In a letter to party cadre ahead of the DMK’s state conference scheduled in Tiruchy on Monday, Stalin said the city—often referred to as the “Malaikottai city” or Rockfort city—was set to witness a massive gathering of party workers.

Drawing a parallel with the saying “All roads lead to Rome,” the Chief Minister said all roads were now leading to Tiruchy, where cadres in black and red would assemble in large numbers at Siruganur to demonstrate their strength ahead of the polls.